Photo 2696
Stan Smith Barn
A barn is a canvas for the imagination
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3061
photos
324
followers
52
following
738% complete
View this month »
2696
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th August 2025 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
summer
,
ontario
Barb
ace
I love barns and am always fascinated by ones that have signs or murals on them! Great find and composition!
August 15th, 2025
