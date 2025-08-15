Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
Cottage Life
Cottage is the palace of humble man!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3062
photos
324
followers
52
following
738% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th August 2025 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
cottage
,
erie
Marj
ace
Very tranquil vibe!
August 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025
