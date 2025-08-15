Previous
Cottage Life by pdulis
Cottage Life

Cottage is the palace of humble man!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Marj ace
Very tranquil vibe!
August 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025  
