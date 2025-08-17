Sign up
Previous
Photo 2699
The Wave Swinger
The Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, know as simply "The Ex", runs the last two weeks of August and has been running since 1879 at the CNE Grounds in Toronto. The Wave Swinger is a classic ride to go on and photograph :)
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3064
photos
324
followers
52
following
739% complete
View this month »
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wave
,
national
,
toronto
,
canadian
,
exhibition
,
swinger
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun pic!
August 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab cspture
August 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, since 1879. It makes a nice capture.
August 17th, 2025
