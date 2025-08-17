Previous
The Wave Swinger by pdulis
The Wave Swinger

The Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, know as simply "The Ex", runs the last two weeks of August and has been running since 1879 at the CNE Grounds in Toronto. The Wave Swinger is a classic ride to go on and photograph :)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Such a fun pic!
August 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab cspture
August 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, since 1879. It makes a nice capture.
August 17th, 2025  
