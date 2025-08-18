Previous
Toronto Ex Sky Ride by pdulis
Photo 2700

Toronto Ex Sky Ride

Dubbed as the fair’s “spectacular permanent attraction”, Skyride is an amusement park chairlift which takes you from one end of the exhibition to the other. Great Birds Eye view.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
739% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Love it, great edit on this one
August 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Shades of my childhood. Great shot!
August 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool street candid
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact