Previous
Photo 2700
Toronto Ex Sky Ride
Dubbed as the fair’s “spectacular permanent attraction”, Skyride is an amusement park chairlift which takes you from one end of the exhibition to the other. Great Birds Eye view.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3065
photos
324
followers
52
following
739% complete
View this month »
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th August 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
ride
,
toronto
,
ex
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Love it, great edit on this one
August 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Shades of my childhood. Great shot!
August 19th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool street candid
August 19th, 2025
