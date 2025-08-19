Sign up
Previous
Photo 2701
Swing Tower
Feel the wind in your hair as you soar through the air on this giant swing ride. The higher you go, the better the view!
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3066
photos
324
followers
52
following
740% complete
View this month »
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swing
,
tower
,
toronto
,
exhibition
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
like the color tone in this image
August 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent processing! Feels like Kodachrome.
August 20th, 2025
