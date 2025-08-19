Previous
Swing Tower by pdulis
Swing Tower

Feel the wind in your hair as you soar through the air on this giant swing ride. The higher you go, the better the view!
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr.
like the color tone in this image
August 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Excellent processing! Feels like Kodachrome.
August 20th, 2025  
