The Golden Eagle by pdulis
The Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle is one of the largest, fastest, nimblest raptors in North America. Lustrous gold feathers gleam on the back of its head and neck it's a beauty to photograph
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jennifer ace
Super clarity
August 21st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Epic, dude!
August 21st, 2025  
