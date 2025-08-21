Sign up
Previous
Photo 2703
Wild Ride CNE
This kids ride became wild with a slow exposure :)
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st August 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
tower
,
cn
,
cne.
Rick
ace
Cool. Nice view of the needle in the background.
August 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Very cool.
August 22nd, 2025
