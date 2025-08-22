Sign up
Previous
Photo 2704
Tobermory Ontario
Famous for its gorgeous shoreline and emerald waters, Tobermory sits at the Bruce Peninsula's northernmost point. From here we took the ferry across to Manitoulin Island today.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3069
photos
324
followers
52
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd August 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ontario
,
tobermory
