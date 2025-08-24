Previous
Red-tailed Hawk by pdulis
Red-tailed Hawk

Red-tailed hawks are among the most common birds of prey in North America. They can eat as much as five pounds of food per day, which is twice their body weight. They often hunt and feed on rodents, rabbits, frogs, and snakes.​​​​​​​
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

Dorothy
Peter, are you up in the air with the birds? Magnificent capture.
August 24th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful…
August 24th, 2025  
Zilli~
Nice one
August 24th, 2025  
Marj
Incredible detail!
August 24th, 2025  
Tunia McClure
beautiful shot
August 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Stunning capture Peter, but that really looks like a Harris Hawk? Fabulous details either way.
August 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 24th, 2025  
Bucktree
Super capture.
August 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
fabulous
August 24th, 2025  
George
Great capture!
August 24th, 2025  
