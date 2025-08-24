Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2706
Red-tailed Hawk
Red-tailed hawks are among the most common birds of prey in North America. They can eat as much as five pounds of food per day, which is twice their body weight. They often hunt and feed on rodents, rabbits, frogs, and snakes.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3071
photos
324
followers
52
following
741% complete
View this month »
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
red-tailed
Dorothy
ace
Peter, are you up in the air with the birds? Magnificent capture.
August 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
August 24th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
August 24th, 2025
Marj
ace
Incredible detail!
August 24th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
beautiful shot
August 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning capture Peter, but that really looks like a Harris Hawk? Fabulous details either way.
August 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 24th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Super capture.
August 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous
August 24th, 2025
George
Great capture!
August 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close