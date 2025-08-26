Sign up
Previous
Photo 2708
2 Friends Meet
These 2 rescued dogs met with a big lick for each other. The italian sheepdog and his mut friend are now loved and inseparable:)
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
italian
sheepdog
Allison Williams
ace
Love a happy ending!
August 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such sweet faces.
August 27th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Charming
August 27th, 2025
