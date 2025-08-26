Previous
2 Friends Meet by pdulis
Photo 2708

2 Friends Meet

These 2 rescued dogs met with a big lick for each other. The italian sheepdog and his mut friend are now loved and inseparable:)
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Love a happy ending!
August 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such sweet faces.
August 27th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Charming
August 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact