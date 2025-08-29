Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
Toronto CNE Ferris Wheel
The ferris wheel was invented in Chicago in 1893, and still offers a big thrill today
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
5
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3076
photos
324
followers
53
following
742% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wheel
,
ferris
,
cne
Marj
ace
Nice in Black and White
August 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pov love the soft b&w
August 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely angle
August 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great composition
August 30th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Cool shot
August 30th, 2025
