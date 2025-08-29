Previous
Toronto CNE Ferris Wheel by pdulis
Toronto CNE Ferris Wheel

The ferris wheel was invented in Chicago in 1893, and still offers a big thrill today
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Marj ace
Nice in Black and White
August 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful pov love the soft b&w
August 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely angle
August 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great composition
August 30th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Cool shot
August 30th, 2025  
