Previous
Photo 2712
Summers End
I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this - but summer must come to an end soon and the fall colors begin
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3077
photos
324
followers
53
following
743% complete
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th August 2025 6:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
tent
,
summer
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Marj
ace
Beautiful !!
August 30th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Oh, stunning
August 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 30th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful light and atmosphere. A really nice composition as well.
August 30th, 2025
