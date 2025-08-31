Previous
Sunrise Fishing by pdulis
Photo 2713

Sunrise Fishing

Fishing is a passion that can never be fully explained- but the adventures and photographic opportunities associated with it are endless :)
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joanne Diochon ace
A wonderful scene. What a way to end, an end of summer day . Oops. see now I've got it wrong; to start an end of summer day.
August 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A stunner!
August 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Stunning sight
August 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW
September 1st, 2025  
