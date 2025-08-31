Sign up
Photo 2713
Photo 2713
Sunrise Fishing
Fishing is a passion that can never be fully explained- but the adventures and photographic opportunities associated with it are endless :)
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3078
photos
324
followers
53
following
743% complete
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st August 2025 5:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
boat
,
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
,
balsam
Joanne Diochon
ace
A wonderful scene. What a way to end, an end of summer day . Oops. see now I've got it wrong; to start an end of summer day.
August 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A stunner!
August 31st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Stunning sight
August 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
September 1st, 2025
