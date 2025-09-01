Sign up
Previous
Photo 2714
Misty Morning Fishing
Attracted by the light and fish, they head off into the misty morning ...
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
6
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3079
photos
324
followers
53
following
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st August 2025 5:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
fishing
,
balsam
Nick
ace
A very striking image :)
September 2nd, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
Fabulous, Peter!
September 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Stunning!
September 2nd, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 2nd, 2025
Ian JB
ace
Wonderful image !!!
September 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fantastic image fav
September 2nd, 2025
