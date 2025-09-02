Previous
Sunrise Ducks by pdulis
Photo 2715

Sunrise Ducks

Ducks in a lake remind us to seek beauty in it's simplicity ...
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Simply beautiful!
September 2nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Everything in the right place
September 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful light, reflections
September 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice !
September 2nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
So pretty!
September 2nd, 2025  
KWind ace
Such a beautifully peaceful scene!
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact