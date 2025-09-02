Sign up
Photo 2715
Sunrise Ducks
Ducks in a lake remind us to seek beauty in it's simplicity ...
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
ducks
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
balsam
Judith Johnson
ace
Simply beautiful!
September 2nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Everything in the right place
September 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful light, reflections
September 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice !
September 2nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So pretty!
September 2nd, 2025
KWind
ace
Such a beautifully peaceful scene!
September 2nd, 2025
