Previous
Photo 2717
Sunrise Marsh
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder ...
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3082
photos
324
followers
53
following
744% complete
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st August 2025 5:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
marsh
,
balsam
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
September 5th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
gorgeous!
September 5th, 2025
amyK
ace
Beautiful tones and composition
September 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Outstanding!
September 5th, 2025
