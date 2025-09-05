Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 2718
Savor Summer As It Ends
I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3084
photos
323
followers
53
following
744% complete
View this month »
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
summer
,
lake
,
balsam
Lynne
Beautiful sunset. Love the two red chairs (I guess they are red with the light coming through).
.
September 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely sunset , nothing nicer sunrises and sets
September 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I can see myself there in the chairs wit a glass of wine
September 7th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Just sitting there and enjoying it
September 7th, 2025
.