Previous
Next
Savor Summer As It Ends by pdulis
Photo 2718

Savor Summer As It Ends

I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynne
Beautiful sunset. Love the two red chairs (I guess they are red with the light coming through).
.
September 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely sunset , nothing nicer sunrises and sets
September 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I can see myself there in the chairs wit a glass of wine
September 7th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Just sitting there and enjoying it
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact