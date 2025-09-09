Previous
Balsam Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2722

Balsam Lake Sunrise

Love this place
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones ace
Lovely...wonderful reflections
September 10th, 2025  
photogq
Beautiful sunset
September 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
J love the birds
September 10th, 2025  
Rick ace
Yes, indeed. Great shot.
September 10th, 2025  
