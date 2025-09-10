Sign up
Previous
Photo 2723
Purple Coneflower
Purple coneflower (or Echinacea) is a hardy perennial wildflower. Echinacea has antibiotic and anti-allergic features, and has even been shown to be a brilliant wound healer and tissue repairer.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3088
photos
324
followers
53
following
746% complete
View this month »
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th September 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coneflower
,
echinacea
BeckyJo
Beautiful photo! They’re also butterfly magnets!
September 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite
September 11th, 2025
