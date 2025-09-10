Previous
Purple Coneflower by pdulis
Purple Coneflower

Purple coneflower (or Echinacea) is a hardy perennial wildflower. Echinacea has antibiotic and anti-allergic features, and has even been shown to be a brilliant wound healer and tissue repairer.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
BeckyJo
Beautiful photo! They’re also butterfly magnets!
September 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Exquisite
September 11th, 2025  
