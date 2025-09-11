Previous
Great Horned Owl by pdulis
Great Horned Owl

With its long, earlike tufts, intimidating yellow-eyed stare, and deep hooting voice, the Great Horned Owl is the quintessential owl of storybooks. This powerful predator can take down birds and mammals e.ven larger than itself
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a beautiful bird!
September 12th, 2025  
Allison Williams
Great shot.
Great shot.
September 12th, 2025  
