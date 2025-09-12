Sign up
Photo 2725
Photo 2725
Capture the Magic of Niagara
If you are in the Ontario region - I will be hosting a photography workshop - Saturday October 18, 2025 - I'd love to meet up with you
Click here for details -
https://www.peterdulisphotography.com/photography-workshops
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
9
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3090
photos
324
followers
53
following
746% complete
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
falls
,
autumn
,
niagara
Chrissie
ace
How fabulous. I wish I could attend!
We’re visiting Toronto and Niagra Falls in January 😊
September 12th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
wonderful pictures
September 12th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful
September 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Marvelous
September 12th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
September 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific collage!
September 12th, 2025
Denise Wood
Wish I could join you - sadly I live on the opposite side of the world :)
September 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
We have been there and taken photos - your one on the bottom left is simply superb!
September 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 12th, 2025
