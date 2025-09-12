Previous
Capture the Magic of Niagara by pdulis
Capture the Magic of Niagara

If you are in the Ontario region - I will be hosting a photography workshop - Saturday October 18, 2025 - I'd love to meet up with you
Click here for details - https://www.peterdulisphotography.com/photography-workshops
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Chrissie
How fabulous. I wish I could attend!
We’re visiting Toronto and Niagra Falls in January 😊
September 12th, 2025  
Tunia McClure
wonderful pictures
September 12th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
beautiful
September 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Marvelous
September 12th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
September 12th, 2025  
gloria jones
Terrific collage!
September 12th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Wish I could join you - sadly I live on the opposite side of the world :)
September 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae
We have been there and taken photos - your one on the bottom left is simply superb!
September 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fab
September 12th, 2025  
