Previous
The Sphere by pdulis
Photo 2726

The Sphere

The centre piece in the Erin Mills Mall is the iconic glass sphere 283 feet in circumference that pierces through the roof
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact