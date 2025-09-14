Previous
Time & Reflections by pdulis
Photo 2727

Time & Reflections

Time and reflection change the sight little by little ’til we come to understand.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat reflections...
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact