Previous
The Blues Man by pdulis
Photo 2728

The Blues Man

You've got to pay your dues if you want to sing the blues ...
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Nice shot of this relaxed musician, and I like the caption too.
September 15th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Excellent candid shot.
September 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great candid!
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact