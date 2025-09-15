Sign up
Previous
Photo 2728
The Blues Man
You've got to pay your dues if you want to sing the blues ...
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3093
photos
323
followers
53
following
747% complete
View this month »
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th September 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
man
,
blues
,
harmonica
Allison Maltese
Nice shot of this relaxed musician, and I like the caption too.
September 15th, 2025
Bucktree
Excellent candid shot.
September 15th, 2025
Barb
Great candid!
September 15th, 2025
