Pretty in Pink by pdulis
There is something special about coneflowers, also known as echinaceas. Historically, coneflowers have been used to treat a range of ailments, including colds, flu, anxiety, and inflammation
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
September 17th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
September 17th, 2025  
*lynn ace
pretty
September 17th, 2025  
