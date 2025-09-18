Previous
Leuty Lifeguard Hut Sunrise by pdulis
Leuty Lifeguard Hut Sunrise

As part of my "Toronto Through My Lens" series, I included Leuty lifeguard station - Built in 1920, this iconic lifeguard hut is still at work saving lives.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Gorgeous
September 19th, 2025  
