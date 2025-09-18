Sign up
Previous
Photo 2731
Leuty Lifeguard Hut Sunrise
As part of my "Toronto Through My Lens" series, I included Leuty lifeguard station - Built in 1920, this iconic lifeguard hut is still at work saving lives.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3096
photos
323
followers
53
following
748% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd August 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
leuty
Harry J Benson
ace
Gorgeous
September 19th, 2025
