Orange Coneflower by pdulis
Orange Coneflower

Today marks the final day of summer—flowers slowly fade as they prepare for their winter rest.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
