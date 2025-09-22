Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2735
Fairy Fan Flower
The Fairy Fan Flower is native to Australia and is known for its unique fan-shaped flowers that come in colors like blue, pink, and white.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3100
photos
323
followers
53
following
749% complete
View this month »
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st September 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fan
,
flower
,
fairy
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love the dreamy processing
September 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Artistic and lovely.
September 23rd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👍❤️
September 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
This is lovely.
September 23rd, 2025
