Cardinal Female by pdulis
Cardinal Female

During courtship, affection is expressed by the male Cardinals feeding their females seeds in a method known as “beak to beak.” If you choose to let your imagination run wild, you could certainly say that the birds look like they are kissing!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture and presentation
September 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent focus, dof, composition
September 24th, 2025  
