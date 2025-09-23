Sign up
Previous
Photo 2736
Cardinal Female
During courtship, affection is expressed by the male Cardinals feeding their females seeds in a method known as “beak to beak.” If you choose to let your imagination run wild, you could certainly say that the birds look like they are kissing!
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3101
photos
323
followers
53
following
749% complete
View this month »
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd September 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
female
,
cardinal
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture and presentation
September 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent focus, dof, composition
September 24th, 2025
