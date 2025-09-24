Previous
House Finch by pdulis
House Finch

Adaptable, colorful, and cheery-voiced, the House Finch is common from coast to coast today, a familiar visitor to our backyard feeder, as you can see from the seeds stuck to his beak :)
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
