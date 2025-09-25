Previous
National Forest Week by pdulis
Photo 2738

National Forest Week

Mississauga Celebrates National Forest Week with Exciting Events and Tree Planting Initiatives - I took the Forestry Group on a photo workshop walk at Riverwood - a bit drizzly, but the umbrella fit this scene :)
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love that pop of red...great image
September 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely pop of red …. Fab scene
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact