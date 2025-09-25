Sign up
Previous
Photo 2738
National Forest Week
Mississauga Celebrates National Forest Week with Exciting Events and Tree Planting Initiatives - I took the Forestry Group on a photo workshop walk at Riverwood - a bit drizzly, but the umbrella fit this scene :)
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
forest
,
umbrella
,
riverwood
gloria jones
ace
Love that pop of red...great image
September 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely pop of red …. Fab scene
September 26th, 2025
