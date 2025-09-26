Sign up
Photo 2739
Country Living
I woke up this morning to this sight - the simple joys that only country folks truly understand, where life's little moments bring the greatest happiness.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3104
photos
323
followers
53
following
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
new
,
window
,
country
,
jersey
Barb
ace
Oh, so lovely!
September 27th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice
September 27th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Outstanding!
September 27th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great view to wake up to.
September 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love the simplicity
September 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Such a quaint image...great framing...
September 27th, 2025
