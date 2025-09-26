Previous
Country Living by pdulis
Photo 2739

Country Living

I woke up this morning to this sight - the simple joys that only country folks truly understand, where life's little moments bring the greatest happiness.
26th September 2025

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Barb
Oh, so lovely!
September 27th, 2025  
Danette Thompson
Nice
September 27th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Outstanding!
September 27th, 2025  
Rick
Great view to wake up to.
September 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Love the simplicity
September 27th, 2025  
gloria jones
Such a quaint image...great framing...
September 27th, 2025  
