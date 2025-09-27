Sign up
Previous
Photo 2740
Car Pool Mannequin
LOL - I got a laugh out of this one today - some people use a Car Pool Mannequin to drive in the car pool lane
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
car
,
pool
,
mannequin
bkb in the city
ace
Great find and capture
September 28th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Could pass for real. The founder of Ron Jon recently passed away. ☹️
September 28th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Oh my, that is quite the mannequin! Funny shot.
September 28th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
LoL
September 28th, 2025
