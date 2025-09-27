Previous
Car Pool Mannequin by pdulis
Car Pool Mannequin

LOL - I got a laugh out of this one today - some people use a Car Pool Mannequin to drive in the car pool lane
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
September 28th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Could pass for real. The founder of Ron Jon recently passed away. ☹️
September 28th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Oh my, that is quite the mannequin! Funny shot.
September 28th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
LoL
September 28th, 2025  
