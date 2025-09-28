Sign up
Previous
Photo 2741
Catch a Glimpse
My grand daughter trying to catch a glimpse of her brother playing soccer on the field
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3106
photos
322
followers
53
following
750% complete
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Privacy
Public
Tags
fence
,
soccer
Zilli~
ace
Transform the mundane into something for a storybook!
September 29th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
A timeless photo
September 29th, 2025
