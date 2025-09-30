Previous
New England Aster by pdulis
Photo 2743

New England Aster

New England Aster with curves pushed around a bit :)
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Lovely colour
October 1st, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely flower and capture.
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact