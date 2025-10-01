Previous
RIM Park Grey Silo by pdulis
Photo 2744

RIM Park Grey Silo

RIM Park is the City of Waterloo's premier recreation and park complex, The Grey Silo stands outside the complex and made for a great photo shooting up through the silo.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact