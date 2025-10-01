Sign up
Previous
Photo 2744
RIM Park Grey Silo
RIM Park is the City of Waterloo's premier recreation and park complex, The Grey Silo stands outside the complex and made for a great photo shooting up through the silo.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
0
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3109
photos
322
followers
53
following
751% complete
View this month »
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
grey
,
rim
,
silo
