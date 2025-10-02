Previous
Great Blue Heron on Pond Patrol by pdulis
Photo 2745

Great Blue Heron on Pond Patrol

Herons are water-loving birds found in saltwater, freshwater, or even peering into your backyard pond for a quick snack.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nicely presented — enjoyed Toronto Through My Lens: A Photographer's Journey
October 3rd, 2025  
amyK ace
Striking b&w
October 3rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture.
October 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact