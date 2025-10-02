Sign up
Previous
Photo 2745
Great Blue Heron on Pond Patrol
Herons are water-loving birds found in saltwater, freshwater, or even peering into your backyard pond for a quick snack.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3110
photos
322
followers
53
following
752% complete
View this month »
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
great
,
ontario
,
h
,
ponderon
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely presented — enjoyed Toronto Through My Lens: A Photographer's Journey
October 3rd, 2025
amyK
ace
Striking b&w
October 3rd, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture.
October 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
ace
Nice
October 3rd, 2025
