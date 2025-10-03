Previous
So Many Warm Memories by pdulis
So Many Warm Memories

On most sunny days, my friend and I set out to enjoy one of the province’s most scenic cycling routes along Lake Ontario’s Great Waterfront Trail. Yesterday was no exception—warm, bright, and absolutely beautiful!
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones
Love the fall colors, light
October 4th, 2025  
judith deacon
What a beautiful place to ride, even i could tempted onto a bike!
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely dappled light.
October 4th, 2025  
Beverley
Such a beautiful capture in the warm light
October 4th, 2025  
