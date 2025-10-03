Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2746
So Many Warm Memories
On most sunny days, my friend and I set out to enjoy one of the province’s most scenic cycling routes along Lake Ontario’s Great Waterfront Trail. Yesterday was no exception—warm, bright, and absolutely beautiful!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3111
photos
322
followers
53
following
752% complete
View this month »
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
lake
,
ontario
gloria jones
ace
Love the fall colors, light
October 4th, 2025
judith deacon
What a beautiful place to ride, even i could tempted onto a bike!
October 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely dappled light.
October 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful capture in the warm light
October 4th, 2025
