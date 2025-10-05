Previous
Indian Summer by pdulis
Photo 2748

Indian Summer

An unseasonably warm, dry and calm weather has followed us into Autumn here in Toronto - love it :)
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
If I put a blue awning in the upper left hand porch, do I win tic-tac-toe? Great shot!
October 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Fantastic capture. Looks more like a southern beach shot, not Toronto.
October 6th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What cool lines!
October 6th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Not my idea of Toronto either. Love it.
October 6th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Looks like a Jersey Shore complex
October 6th, 2025  
Rick ace
Very colorful apartment complex. Great shot.
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact