Previous
Photo 2748
Indian Summer
An unseasonably warm, dry and calm weather has followed us into Autumn here in Toronto - love it :)
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2748
Tags
fall
,
autumn
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
If I put a blue awning in the upper left hand porch, do I win tic-tac-toe? Great shot!
October 6th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fantastic capture. Looks more like a southern beach shot, not Toronto.
October 6th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What cool lines!
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Not my idea of Toronto either. Love it.
October 6th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Looks like a Jersey Shore complex
October 6th, 2025
Rick
ace
Very colorful apartment complex. Great shot.
October 6th, 2025
