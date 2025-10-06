Sign up
Previous
Photo 2749
My Bike Path
My daily bike ride takes me through beautiful forest trails near my home — a wonderful way to refresh both body and mind.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3114
photos
322
followers
54
following
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
bike
,
forest
,
ontario
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
October 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice one, Peter!
October 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice story here
October 7th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
This should test your bicycling skills.
October 7th, 2025
