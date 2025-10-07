Previous
Humber Bay Arch Bridge by pdulis
Photo 2750

Humber Bay Arch Bridge

The Humber Bay Arch Bridge is one of Toronto's most iconic pedestrian and cyclist crossings. The First Nation influence is reflected in the geometric patterns in the ribbed arches.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
The colors and patterns are amazing! Too bad I can’t give 2 stars.
October 8th, 2025  
