Previous
Photo 2750
Humber Bay Arch Bridge
The Humber Bay Arch Bridge is one of Toronto's most iconic pedestrian and cyclist crossings. The First Nation influence is reflected in the geometric patterns in the ribbed arches.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bridge
,
bay
,
toronto
,
humber
Shutterbug
ace
The colors and patterns are amazing! Too bad I can’t give 2 stars.
October 8th, 2025
