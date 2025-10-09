Gull River Birds

Previous
This beautiful river meanders through the Kawartha lakes region - fun place to swim and boat
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Islandgirl ace
Very pretty!
October 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful site
October 10th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful bright light and color.
October 10th, 2025  
