Previous
Photo 2752
Gull River Birds
This beautiful river meanders through the Kawartha lakes region - fun place to swim and boat
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
3
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3117
photos
323
followers
54
following
753% complete
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th October 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
river
Islandgirl
ace
Very pretty!
October 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful site
October 10th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful bright light and color.
October 10th, 2025
