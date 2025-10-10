Previous
The Breath of Autumn by pdulis
Autumn’s cool nights paint the mornings with a fleeting veil of spectacular fog.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joanne Diochon ace
Very beautiful. Reminds me of a vintage Chinese landscape painting.
October 11th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Sublime.
October 11th, 2025  
