1954 GMC 9100 Truck by pdulis
1954 GMC 9100 Truck

This iconic 1954 GMC pickup truck has found its resting place under this beautiful autumn tree.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice pov
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice find and capture of this classic
October 14th, 2025  
