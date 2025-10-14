Previous
A Gentle Fog by pdulis
A Gentle Fog

A gentle fog drifts across the still lake, softening the world in a quiet veil of silver light.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
amyK
Beautiful glow
October 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely!
October 15th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Great lighting
October 15th, 2025  
gloria jones
The reflection caught my eye.
October 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful!
October 15th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful and mysterious. I really have to get up and out earlier now that I see what I have been missing out there.
October 15th, 2025  
