Previous
Photo 2757
A Gentle Fog
A gentle fog drifts across the still lake, softening the world in a quiet veil of silver light.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th October 2025 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
amyK
ace
Beautiful glow
October 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely!
October 15th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Great lighting
October 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
The reflection caught my eye.
October 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful!
October 15th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful and mysterious. I really have to get up and out earlier now that I see what I have been missing out there.
October 15th, 2025
