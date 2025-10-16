Previous
Autumn’s Farewell by pdulis
Photo 2759

Autumn’s Farewell

Elliott Falls is a hidden gem for nature lovers, combining rich history with breathtaking natural beauty. I especially enjoyed the stunning colours at the end of autumn.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
It looks so peaceful.
October 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great shot
October 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture and pov
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact