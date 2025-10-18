Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2761
Niagara Maid of Mist
The iconic Maid of the Mist boat takes visitors on a thrilling journey to the base of Niagara Falls, surrounded by mist and roaring water.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3126
photos
324
followers
55
following
756% complete
View this month »
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th October 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
the
,
of
,
boat
,
mist
,
maid
,
niagara
Cathy
Magical! Looks like fine art! Powerful water churning’
October 19th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wondrous capture of the energy of the falling water 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 19th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Great capture. Did you go on the boat?
October 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Amazing pov to see the power of water
October 19th, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close