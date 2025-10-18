Previous
Niagara Maid of Mist by pdulis
Photo 2761

Niagara Maid of Mist

The iconic Maid of the Mist boat takes visitors on a thrilling journey to the base of Niagara Falls, surrounded by mist and roaring water.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Cathy
Magical! Looks like fine art! Powerful water churning’
October 19th, 2025  
Brian
Wondrous capture of the energy of the falling water 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 19th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
Great capture. Did you go on the boat?
October 19th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wow...Amazing pov to see the power of water
October 19th, 2025  
Rick
Awesome capture.
October 19th, 2025  
