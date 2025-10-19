Previous
Niagara Falls Whirlpool Aero Car by pdulis
Niagara Falls Whirlpool Aero Car

The Niagara Falls Whirlpool Aero Car is a historic cable car ride that carries passengers high above the Niagara Whirlpool on the Niagara River. The Niagara fall colours were in their full glory.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Islandgirl ace
Cool shot!
October 20th, 2025  
