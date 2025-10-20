Previous
"Behind the Falls" Platform
“Behind the Falls” Platform

The “Behind the Falls” bottom platform at Niagara Falls is part of the Journey Behind the Falls, giving you a powerful up-close view of the water as it crashes down from over 13 stories above.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
