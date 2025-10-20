Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2763
“Behind the Falls” Platform
The “Behind the Falls” bottom platform at Niagara Falls is part of the Journey Behind the Falls, giving you a powerful up-close view of the water as it crashes down from over 13 stories above.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3128
photos
324
followers
55
following
756% complete
View this month »
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th October 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
niagara
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close