Autumn Rain by pdulis
Autumn Rain

It was a damp autumn day, but the earthy scent of fallen leaves and the freshness of a brisk walk made it feel wonderful.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Beautiful fall colors and capture.
October 23rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely fall image
October 23rd, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Looks wonderful to take a walk
October 23rd, 2025  
Cathy
Fall perfection!
October 23rd, 2025  
