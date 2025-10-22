Sign up
Previous
Photo 2765
Autumn Rain
It was a damp autumn day, but the earthy scent of fallen leaves and the freshness of a brisk walk made it feel wonderful.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3130
photos
324
followers
55
following
757% complete
View this month »
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
autumn
Rick
ace
Beautiful fall colors and capture.
October 23rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely fall image
October 23rd, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Looks wonderful to take a walk
October 23rd, 2025
Cathy
Fall perfection!
October 23rd, 2025
